Free healthy meals and access to a range of activities are being made available to children in Lichfield and Burntwood this Easter.

More than 20,000 Staffordshire children and young people, who are in receipt of benefits related to free school meals, will be eligible for the programme.

The scheme runs between 11th and 20th April and is being organised by Staffordshire County Council with funding from the Department for Education.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at the county council, said:

Cllr Mark Sutton

“This is a really important programme for lots of Staffordshire families and we’re delighted to be able to offer it again over the Easter holidays. “It means that children will get access to activities and a hot meal, helping keep them active and well fed over the Easter break. “Last year, we ran the programme in the summer and winter with over 50,000 places available. This year we’re working with even more organisations, community groups and charities to offer more choice and availability across all of our districts. “More unusual activities include fencing, archery and even clay pigeon shooting for young people. Plus the traditional favourites such as dodgeball, football, drama and craft activities are all available. “I would urge parents to have a look at the criteria and if eligible, sign up when the application process opens.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The programme has also been widened its audience to cater for children with complex additional needs.

Eligible children will be offered free activities from a minimum of two hours a day and up to four hours a day, four days a week. A healthy meal will also be provided to help with the cost of food over the holidays. Activities will run from 11 to 22 April.

All those eligible for the holiday activities and food programme will receive a letter via their school.

More details are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/holidayactivities.