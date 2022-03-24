Families are being encouraged to explore Shakespeare at libraries across Staffordshire.
It comes as the country marks Shakespeare Week which aims to encourage primary school age children to learn more about the life and work of the bard.
Libraries in Staffordshire are taking part in the event, organised by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.
Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Shakespeare Week is a great celebration of one of the world’s best known playwrights and provides a great opportunity to get children interested in his works.
“Writers today are still inspired by his work and our libraries are always happy to join in with a range of activities to get people enthused about writing and books.
“I would urge families to see what’s on at their local library or download some of the amazing resources to celebrate at school or at home.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council
Our volunteers moderated 1011 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.