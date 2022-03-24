A ghost story focusing on themes of time, love and hope is coming to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Mary Rose

Mary Rose, written by Peter Pan creator JM Barrie, will be brought to the city stage by Conn Artists Theatre Company on 8th and 9th April.

It follows the tale of a young woman and a haunted Sussex Manor House.

A spokesperson said:

“A 12 year old girl by the name of Mary Rose goes missing on a small island in the Outer Hebrides while on holiday with her parents. After a month, she mysteriously returned unaware that she had been away for any length of time. “Years later, Mary Rose, her new baby son and young husband return to the same island, where she disappears for a second time. “After the passage of 23 years, when her family have come to terms with her loss, she reappears yet again but by now her parents, husband and child have all aged while Mary Rose has remained just the same as the day she vanished. “In this hauntingly beautiful and witty play, from the creator of Peter Pan, comes an exploration of time, love and loss.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £22.50 and can be purchased on the Lichfield Garrick website.