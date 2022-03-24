A Lichfield community organisation could change its constitution for the first time in 40 years after failing to secure enough committee members.

Lichfield Civic Society requires a minimum of nine people to serve, but currently has just four people who have taken up posts.

Outgoing president Roger Hockney wrote in the organisation’s newsletter that several long-standing committee members had stepped down at the group’s 60th AGM earlier this month.

“Despite appeals over many months, only one new nominee came forward for election to the committee. “So there are now just four people on the committee, whereas the society’s current constitution requires a minimum of nine, including the key officers. “To give the new committee the opportunity to resolve this difficult decision, those present at the AGM passed a resolution allowing the society to function on a caretaker basis for three months. “During that time the new committee will take urgent steps to identify new members and to review the constitution which has been unchanged for 40 years and needs considerable amendment and updating.” Roger Hockney

Despite the lack of people coming forward to fill posts, Mr Hockney – who has retired from his own position with the group – said there was still a role for the civic society to play in the city.