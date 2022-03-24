A collaborative project run by a Lichfield artist will be showcased in Lichfield.

Kindred has seen Fleur Hall lead the initiative with arts across the country to explore relationships with nature through dance, photography and the written word.

A film screening and an exhibition will take place at The Hub at St Mary’s to showcase the outcomes of the project.

The Hub’s gallery co-ordinator Douglas Armour said:

“We’re delighted to bring this innovative, creative collaboration to The Hub given that our relationship with nature could not be more topical than it is just now.” Douglas Armour, The Hub at St Mary’s

The exhibition will run for two weeks from 29th March, with the film premiere taking place on 31st March.

Both are free to attend, but tickets to the screening must be booked at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.