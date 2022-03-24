Councillors will discuss concerns over the number of ornaments on graves at Burntwood Cemetery at a meeting next week.

Burntwood Cemetery

The issue will be debated behind closed doors by the policy and resources committee at Burntwood Town Council.

However, the agenda for the meeting reveals some details about the issue.

“A complaint was received from a member of the public regarding the amount of ornaments that are proliferating at Burntwood Cemetery. “The town clerk replied to the complaint and acknowledged that the regulations for use of the cemetery are quite clear. “The town clerk requests the committee’s support in sensitively and respectfully enforcing the regulations.” Burntwood Town Council policy and resources committee agenda

Rules for the cemetery state that “no artificial flowers, ornaments, windmills, lanterns, wind chimes, balloons or solar lights” should be placed around the the grave space or on the concrete plinth.

The meeting will be held at Burntwood Library on Tuesday (29th March).