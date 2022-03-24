A Lichfield civil engineering business has appointed a new commercial and technical manager.

David Fisher will head up the Wrekin Products geosynthetics division.

He joins the company with more than a decade of industry experience providing engineering solutions and sales support.

Commercial director Simon Turner said:

“We’re delighted to welcome David and see our geosynthetics team grow even stronger. It’s been a great year so far for the business and continued recruitment is just one highlight.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the new ideas David brings to the table and how he can continue our mission, ensuring that project teams consider geosynthetic solutions as a principal priority during the pre-construction stage.”

Simon Turner