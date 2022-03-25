Actor Paddy Considine will showcase another side to his creativity as he brings his band Riding The Low to Lichfield next month.

Riding The Low

The group was formed in 2006 and has since gone on to release a number of albums.

Having starred on the big screen in the likes of 24 Hour Party People, Hot Fuzz and The Bourne Ultimatum, Paddy said performing live music was a different feeling altogether.

“When I do an acting role, as much as I want to own it, I find that you’re really compromised – but when I make music, I just feel total freedom. “It’s the truest form of expression I have that is without compromise. It’s always been music above everything else for me.” Paddy Considine

Combining punch pop anthems and psych rock songs, Riding The Low will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th April.

Anthony Evans, creative director at the city centre venue, said:

“I know the band are working very hard with our technician on the production as they want to deliver a big rock show that shakes your ribs. “They love the venue and are excited about the show – it’s going to be big. Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £12 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.