Child poverty and wellbeing will be discussed in an event at Lichfield Cathedral next month.

The citizens’ parliament will take place at 7pm on 6th April.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said the event came following a decade of research has discovered that the UK has the unhappiest young people in Europe – and that one in three in the country lives in poverty.

“The debate surrounding child poverty and mental health is one that we should all be entering. “We are delighted to be working with The Children’s Society on this project, and Mark Russell as their chief executive will be able to inform our conversations alongside our panel of experts. “We are extending the invitation to everyone to join in this conversation – young people, educators, parents and all concerned with the issues relating to the wellbeing children and young people. “Why not come along, hear from the experts, debate the measures needed, and get involved in making a difference.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

Others on the panel will include a range of young people along with the Bishop of Shrewsbury and the Diocese of Lichfield’s director of education Claire Shaw.

For more details visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.