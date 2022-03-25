The Lichfield Garrick is launching a new series of matinee cinema screenings.

Family favourites such as Despicable Me, Finding Nemo, Madagascar and Brave are among the movies set to be shown on Saturday mornings in the coming months.

A spokesperson said:

“Whether it’s to keep the gang entertained on a rainy weekend morning or if you’d love to experience a family favourite on the big screen, sit back, relax and enjoy the film with us.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £5 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.