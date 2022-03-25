Youngsters are being given the chance to enjoy the great outdoors in Burntwood during the Easter school holidays.

Outdoor sessions at Chasewater Activity Centre

Chasewater Activity Centre will be hosting sessions throughout the break for children interested in watersports and other pursuits.

Kait Bradley, centre manager, said:

“We have loads going on at Chasewater over the school holidays – the team of expert instructors are ready to help visitors have some fun. “The activities we offer include our school holiday clubs, that give a full five days of watersports and land-based activities – we have now added paddle boards on top or archery, bushcraft, climbing, fire lighting and kayaking to the list of what’s on offer.” Kait Bradley, Chasewater Activity Centre

For more details on what’s happening at the centre over the school holidays visit www.peak.co.uk.