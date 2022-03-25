A new project will see more support offered to foster carers in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Following a successful trial last year, Staffordshire County Council has launched the Mockingbird Constellation more widely.

It brings together small groups of foster carers to receive extra advice and guidance with the aim of strengthening the relationships between families and fostering services.

Jacquie and Stuart Forrester are leading the first of the partnership’s groups – known as constellations.

Jacquie and Stuart Forrester with Sadé Liburd, Mockingbird liaison worker

Jacquie said:

“I have been fostering for over seven years and I recognise the importance of supporting foster carers but also the children they care for. “I am really looking forward to getting to know the families in the constellation and using my experience to offer them this additional support. “We know that relationships can take a while to form, however the launch provided a starting point and an opportunity for the families to socialise and begin building relationships. “For the children, they also got the chance to begin forming bonds and friendships whilst taking part in fun activities.” Jacquie Forrester

The Mockingbird approach is being led by national charity The Fostering Network.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The Mockingbird project is a fantastic opportunity for us to offer additional support to our foster carers and the children and young people in their care. “We all recognise the importance stability makes to children’s lives and this will provide additional peer support, helping them make new connections and thrive. “It’s also vital that foster carers can develop their skills and be informed about the latest developments and techniques. “We’re all looking forward to many more constellations and hope they help attract more families to fostering.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

For more information on fostering visit fosterforstaffordshire.co.uk.