Staff at a Lichfield business have handed over items to help support those fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Specsavers on Market Street hosted a week-long collection earlier this month in aid of Bearded Broz, a Midlands organisation acting as a hub for items being sent to support those in Eastern Europe.
Store director Praful Patel said:
“The ongoing situation in Ukraine is absolutely awful – we wanted to do something to help those individuals who need it most right now.
“The amount of innocent people who are suffering, including children is heart-breaking and we felt really strongly about doing something to support them.
‘The team have really pulled together on this and I’m so proud. Our donation is just one of the ways in which we can help those in need.
“I’d urge anyone in the community to consider making their own donation if they can.”Praful Patel, Specsavers
