Staff at a Lichfield business have handed over items to help support those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Millie Vaughan, Sharon Bratt and Helena Williams from Specsavers loading up some of the donations

Specsavers on Market Street hosted a week-long collection earlier this month in aid of Bearded Broz, a Midlands organisation acting as a hub for items being sent to support those in Eastern Europe.

Store director Praful Patel said: