Police are appealing for information after cars were stolen in Burntwood.

A white Ford Ecosport was taken from the scout hut car park on Ironstone Road at around 9.50pm on Thursday (24th March).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 793 of 24th March.

The previous day saw a blue Ford Fiesta ST taken from High Street in Chasetown between 9am and 1.35pm.

Anyone with information on that incident can call 101, quoting incident 379 of 23rd March.