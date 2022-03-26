A Chandler Pegg goal was enough to earn all three points as Lichfield City FC returned from Stourport Swifts with a win.

Ivor Green’s men almost got off to the worst possible start when the home side found the net early on, only for the linesman’s flag to rule out the strike.

Sam Fitzgerald fired wide as Lichfield looked to gain a foothold in the game before Stourport then sent an effort narrowly over the bar.

The first half was a scrappy affair with neither side managing to carve out much in the way of clear cut chances.

But the second half began in lively fashion with Swifts firing over before Fitzgerald saw a long range shot saved.

The decisive goal came just after the hour when Scott Goodby found Pegg who slid the ball under advancing home keeper Dominic Richards.

Lichfield went looking for a second goal with Luke Childs firing over and Jack Edwards seeing his shot blocked.

Max Dixon was next to try his luck with a long distance piledriver well saved by Richards, who also had to be alert shortly afterwards to turn Edwards’ cross over the bar.