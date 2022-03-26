Fuse favourites Greg Murray and the Seven Wonders are returning for another show in Lichfield.

Greg Murray and the Seven Wonders

Having raised the roof at the 2021 festival in Beacon Park, the band will be back for a performance at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd April.

Influenced by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison and The Waterboys, the group bring together guitars, brass and drums for a` rip-roaring live show.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Led by singer songwriter Greg Murray, the band are a group of committed musicians, blending strong musicianship with lyrical wit and a lightness of touch.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.