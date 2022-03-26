Michael Fabricant with firefighters at Lichfield Fire Station

An MP has urged people in Lichfield to apply to become on-call firefighters.

Michael Fabricant visited the city’s fire station to meet station manager Leigh Richards and group commander Dave Steele and learn more about the role.

On-call firefighters are required to live within five minutes of the station and be ready to be respond to emergencies at short notice.

Mr Fabricant said:

“While I was there, as well as witnessing hazardous materials training and seeing the equipment they use, I met Red Watch and discussed the need for on-call firefighters which are currently being recruited by the Staffordshire Fire Service. “This is not a volunteer service, it is fully paid for the shifts for which you will be on standby. “If you are over 18 and are fit, Lichfield needs you!” Michael Fabricant

Anyone interested in finding out more can email darren.thompson@staffordshirefire.gov.uk or call 07967 573 573. “