Chasetown FC kept themselves firmly in the race for the title with a 3-0 home win against Cambridge City.

Danny O’Callaghan puts Chasetown in front against Cambridge City. Picture: Dave Birt

They remain neck and neck at the top of the table with Ilkeston Town, who only kept The Scholars at bay with a last minute winner in their game against Yaxley.

Chasetown’s afternoon started brightly and they deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute when Joey Butlin’s curling effort was palmed out by Daniel George, but skipper Danny O’Callaghan reacted first to fire into the roof of the net.

George then made a stunning full length save in first half stoppage time full length to deny Jack Langston.

The Scholars doubled their lead in the 55th minute. Liam Kirton miscued his shot and it looked to be heading wide until defender Yan Ofosu inexplicably turned the ball into his own net.

Three minutes later, the Scholars were three clear when Langston headed home a Butlin cross.

Midway through the second half the visitors were awarded a spot kick, but Curtis Pond guessed correctly to save Ben Bradley’s penalty to his right.