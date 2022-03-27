Children are being given the chance to help celebrate the 120th birthday of a much-loved character at a Shenstone garden centre.

Peter Rabbit Easter breakfast at Dobbies

Dobbies will host a Peter Rabbit themed celebration breakfast between 14th and 18th April.

Partnership and events manager Sarah Murray said:

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Peter Rabbit fans to our themed breakfast to learn more about his story and gardening during this celebratory year.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

The children’s easter breakfast is £9.99 with adult tickets starting at £6.99.

For more information and to book visit dobbies.com/events.