The bus station in Lichfield

Councillors have been urged to resize rather than relocate the bus station in Lichfield.

The long-term future of the facility is uncertain with the current location being earmarked for redevelopment as part of the Birmingham Road site scheme.

Lichfield District Council said talks were taking place with Staffordshire County Council over the future of bus provision in the city centre.

But Lichfield Civic Society said the proposals to completely relocate the facility should be resisted.

“We have always maintained that it is crucial to retain the rail-bus interchange and have a recognisable, convenient link from the stations through to the city centre, possibly through a piazza in which the cinema and any food outlets may be located. “The notion of removing the bus station from its current home still appears to our councillors, but we have pointed out that part of the problem is that we have an excessive amount of space dedicated to the small number of buses using it. “It would make sense, instead of moving the bus station elsewhere, to reduce its size and reconfigure it more logically.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

Lichfield District Council is hoping to redevelop land previously earmarked for Friarsgate – which included the bus station – as part of a new mixed use scheme.

A cinema, food and drink outlets, housing and office space are among the elements expected to occupy the land in future.