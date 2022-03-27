A military archive with links to the capture of evil Nazi figure Heinrich Himmler have sold for more than £6,700 by a Lichfield auctioneer.

A page of writing that helped to identify Heinrich Himmler

The lot went under the hammer in the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale this week.

It included a page of writing the SS leader produced during his capture by British soldiers, including Grenville Grayer.

Other items in the lot include Mr Grayer’s British Empire Medal and items such as Himmler’s silk washbag.

Nick Thompson, militaria specialist at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“This was a quality group of medals belonging to a soldier, with quality provenance, attracting a quality result.” Nick Thompson, Richard Winterton Auctioneers

The beloved uncle of a Lichfield man, Grenville Grayer hailed from Oldbury and later Great Barr. He became a businessman in Walsall following World War Two.