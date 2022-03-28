A tennis project in Lichfield has won a regional award.
Beacon Park Tennis won the LTA Staffordshire Communities and Parks of the Year prize.
The Lichfield courts were resurfaced and new lighting installed after the group took on management of the courts from Lichfield District Council.
They now see regular community coaching sessions as well as uses by other groups.
A spokesperson said:
“Since reopening in August 2020, the facility has welcomed thousands of tennis and netball players from the local community.
“The charity is now busy building the tennis community and developing links with other community groups that can benefit from access to this first class facility.
“Thank you to all our volunteers and player for being part of creating a great park tennis environment.”Beacon Park Tennis spokesperson
