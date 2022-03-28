Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Lichfield’s MP is urging young people to enter an essay competition.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition will ask entrants to explore the impact of commitment to Commonwealth.

Winners from the two age categories will then be invited to London for a week of educational and cultural events, culminating in an awards ceremony at a Royal palace.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“This year, as most people by now will know, The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne and also as head of the Commonwealth. “The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition is open for entries from now until 30th June – I hope schools will encourage their students to enter.” Michael Fabricant

There are two categories to the competition – 14 to 18 and those aged under 14.

Full details of the essay subjects and how to enter are available online.