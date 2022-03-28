More than £1,500 has been raised for the people of Ukraine after Lichfield RUFC agreed to donate gate money from their game this weekend.

Donations from spectators and guests at the club’s past players lunch also helped to make up the total.

The money will be donated to an appeal to fund humanitarian and medical aid for Ukraine.

A spokesperson said:

“This was an absolutely awesome effort – thank you to everyone who donated.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

Lichfield won their fixture against Old Halesonians 70-3.