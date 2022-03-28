A poignant comedy about a group of miners in the 1960s is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Glee Club

The Glee Club will be at the city theatre from 21st to 23rd April.

Set in 1962, Richard Cameron’s tale follows five hard-working miners and a church organist as they prepare for the local gala.

A spokesperson said:

“Though they’ve played their share of working men’s clubs, they’re not exactly the vanguard of a musical revolution. “But this is the summer of 1962. Britain and music are about to change forever – and so are the lives of these six men.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £18.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.