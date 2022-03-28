A portable heart monitor in use

An initiative in Staffordshire is helping to reduce the number of stroke patients.

A pilot scheme saw a number of GP surgeries across the region given easy to use electrocardiogram (ECG) devices to help detect irregular heart rhythms that can lead to blood clots.

During the six month project, people with symptoms were tested along with those making routine visits.

In total, 49 people were diagnosed and treated before they suffered a stroke.

The devices have now been rolled out to 151 GP surgeries in Staffordshire and have already helped to diagnose heart conditions in 336 people.

Dr Rachel Gallyot, a GP and clinical chair of one of the Staffordshire clinical commissioning groups, said:

“This was a really successful project which had a huge impact on patient care. “Our GP surgeries quickly adapted to using the new mobile devices to effectively support their patients. “Many people have atrial fibrillation but don’t realise it until they have a stroke, which can lead to disability or death. “Early detection and prevention using these devices offers people massive health benefits. We can now provide people with education and support to make lifestyle changes that will keep them healthier and hopefully prevent their condition from getting worse. “Having a stroke can result in serious and life-changing health consequences which are far more difficult to treat than if we had been able to catch them sooner and take preventative steps.” Dr Rachel Gallyot

The signs and symptoms of a stroke usually begin suddenly and can see symptoms such as the face drooping on one side or people unable to lift their arms. Other tell-tale signs include slurred speech or an inability to speak.

Anyone suspecting someone is having a stroke should call 999.