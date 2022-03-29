A decision to approve funding for improvements at a Lichfield junction where a motorcyclist died has been welcomed by a local councillor.
Luke Cotton lost his life last year after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car at the Grange Lane link with Eastern Avenue.
It led to a petition signed by thousands of residents calling for improvements.
Staffordshire County Council has now backed a £250,000 scheme to install new traffic lights.
Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council member for Chadsmead ward, said:
“Following the campaign to make this dangerous junction safe and the tragic loss of Luke Cotton’s life last June, I’m very glad to say that this funding was approved by Staffordshire County Council.
“I would like to thank all who have been involved in this campaign, including county councillor Janice Silvester-Hall.
“The priority now is to ensure that these works are carried out as soon as possible. Janice and I are working closely together to ensure that this happens.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
