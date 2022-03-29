A decision to approve funding for improvements at a Lichfield junction where a motorcyclist died has been welcomed by a local councillor.

The junction at Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

Luke Cotton lost his life last year after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car at the Grange Lane link with Eastern Avenue.

It led to a petition signed by thousands of residents calling for improvements.

Staffordshire County Council has now backed a £250,000 scheme to install new traffic lights.

Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council member for Chadsmead ward, said: