An artist who draws birds in their natural habitats will talk about his work at an event in Lichfield.

A kingfisher by John Cahoon

John Cahoon will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th April in the first of a series of ‘meet the artist or maker’ sessions.

The Hub Little Shop at the venue features items by local creatives, including John’s greeting cards.

The event will see him discuss his techniques and the surroundings that inspire him.

Julia Baden, from The Hub Little Shop, said:

“Our shop has proved a great hit with local makers and artists and aims to give our sellers every opportunity to highlight their work and talents. “The Little Shop is based in the relaxed atmosphere of our coffee shop and bar and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our meet the artist day to find out more about John Cahoon and his work.” Julia Baden

For more information visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.