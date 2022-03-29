A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being assaulted at the side of the road in Lichfield.

Police were called to the A5 at Weeford island at around 12.45pm yesterday (28th March) after reports of an altercation.

A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a “critical but stable condition”.

A 25-year-old man, from the Tamworth area, was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information or who may have relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 269 of 28th March.