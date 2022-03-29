Lichfield City FC are matching their success on the pitch with efforts to continue developing off it as well.
The club has installed a second seated stand at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.
It follows the recent additions of a new turnstile area and expanded changing room facilities.
The moves are part of efforts to ensure the ground passes promotion grading criteria in future.
Let’s hope that they realise all they really need to do improve the stadium area is give it a good old tidy up and remove all the clutter, rubbish and unisex equipment from pitch side and tidy up the area underneath the shelter with some proper outdoor furniture and then sweep up once in a while. They didn’t need a new stand. They need better housekeeping!
