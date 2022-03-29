Extra care will need to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 across Staffordshire when free testing ends, a councillor has said.

The Government will halt free PCR and lateral flow tests on 31st March as part of the Living with Covid-19 strategy.

It will mean people will no longer be able to order free rapid tests but will still have the option to purchase them.

But with the current Staffordshire case rate standing at just under 780 people per 100,000, the county council’s cabinet supper member for public health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said people would need to continue taking preventative measures such as wearing face coverings in crowded places and meeting friends and family outdoors.

“Come 1st April, free mass testing will no longer be an option so we will have to make careful and considerate decisions to help limit the spread of infection among our communities. “The more precautions you take the less your risk of spreading the virus to others. “The best way to avoid spreading Covid-19 will be to stay away from other people if you think for any reason you might have the virus, such as having symptoms or being in recent close contact with somebody who is infectious. “Choosing to wear a face covering and meeting people outdoors at a safe distance could also help minimise your risk of passing the virus on.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr McMahon said Covid-19 jabs were also still a key weapon against coronavirus.

“It is still vital that people get vaccinated if they’re eligible. “It’s not too late to get a first, second or booster dose and it’s incredibly easy to book an appointment or attend a local walk-in clinic. “People over the age of 75 and those with underlying health conditions can also get a spring booster if they had their first booster around six months ago.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

For more details on booking vaccinations visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine or call 119.