Cyrano

A film by award winning director Joe Wright will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick.

Cyrano is a re-imagining of the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle.

It will be screened at the city theatre at 7pm on 9th April.

A spokesperson said:

“A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac, played by Peter Dinklage, dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. “But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.