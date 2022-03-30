A film by award winning director Joe Wright will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick.
Cyrano is a re-imagining of the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle.
It will be screened at the city theatre at 7pm on 9th April.
A spokesperson said:
“A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac, played by Peter Dinklage, dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel.
“But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.
