Free Covid testing and other measures would be reintroduced if a new “potent” coronavirus variant emerged, the MP for Lichfield has said.

The Government will end access to free lateral flow and PCR tests on 1st April to all except some groups such as those with weakened immune systems.

It follows a previous move to end all restrictions linked to the pandemic.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he recognised some would worry with the move to axe cost-free testing, but said the data had driven the decision.

“I know that some constituents are concerned that free tests won’t be available after 1st April, except for a small number of at-risk groups, with details to be announced. “The reason for this is three-fold – the success of the vaccine programme in the UK, the lack of potency of the latest Omicron BA2 Covid variant which is now dominant in the UK, and the availability of new anti-viral and other drugs to treat Covid. “Influenza and pneumonia are now considered far more serious respiratory diseases. “To put this in perspective, in Staffordshire over the last few months, there have been substantially fewer deaths than normal – as measured by the five-year average in the county leading up to the start of the pandemic.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant added that figures reveal that pre-Covid around 220 people died naturally each week in Staffordshire. Current statistics show the number is now around 150.