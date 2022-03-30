Free Covid testing and other measures would be reintroduced if a new “potent” coronavirus variant emerged, the MP for Lichfield has said.
The Government will end access to free lateral flow and PCR tests on 1st April to all except some groups such as those with weakened immune systems.
It follows a previous move to end all restrictions linked to the pandemic.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he recognised some would worry with the move to axe cost-free testing, but said the data had driven the decision.
“I know that some constituents are concerned that free tests won’t be available after 1st April, except for a small number of at-risk groups, with details to be announced.
“The reason for this is three-fold – the success of the vaccine programme in the UK, the lack of potency of the latest Omicron BA2 Covid variant which is now dominant in the UK, and the availability of new anti-viral and other drugs to treat Covid.
“Influenza and pneumonia are now considered far more serious respiratory diseases.
“To put this in perspective, in Staffordshire over the last few months, there have been substantially fewer deaths than normal – as measured by the five-year average in the county leading up to the start of the pandemic.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Fabricant added that figures reveal that pre-Covid around 220 people died naturally each week in Staffordshire. Current statistics show the number is now around 150.
“Of course, if a more potent variant of Covid were to emerge in the future, free testing and other measures will be reintroduced.
“While it will be of no comfort to those who have lost loved ones, the first worldwide analysis of excess deaths during the pandemic shows that the death rate in Britain is about the same as that in France and lower than Germany, eastern Europe, and most European countries bordering the Mediterranean.
“In the meantime, I advise everyone to maintain hygiene standards by regular hand washing and to ensure that you are vaccinated against Covid and flu when you become eligible.”Michael Fabricant
Free testing may well end on 31st March but I have been trying to get hold of the testing kit for a month now through gov.uk and am told there are none in stock in this area. So for me and I’m sure many others free testing will have ended much sooner.
Michael Fabricant is rather selective in the statistics he chooses. How many people have to be dying of Covid each day before the Government will think it’s serious. At the last count, the seven day average was 143 per day, which is over 50,000 a year. That’s more than die of flu in a bad flu season. The problem is that the Government want us to think the pandemic is over. They boast about Britain being the first country to emerge from the pandemic, but it’s all smoke and mirrors. The infection rate is as high as it’s ever been. It is totally irresponsible of the Government to end free testing and end the requirement to self-isolate if you test positive.
