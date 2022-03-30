Lichfield RUFC treated guests at their past players’ lunch to a winning performance as they comfortably saw off Old Halesonians.

The tie was effectively over within 15 minutes as four quick fire tries were scored, including one with the first attack of the game as Sam Benson bullied his way over.

The visitors were never likely to come back from this early deficit. Despite some possession at times, they never looked like scoring a try. In the end a single penalty from Nick Adams was their only reward as they found themselves 42-3 down at the interval.

Lichfield managed to give away too many penalties in the second half which prevented them from inflicting really serious damage to the scoreline, but they still carved out four more opportunities for tries from various parts of the pitch.

Dave Lote contributed 30 points with two tries and a faultless ten out of ten conversions on a day when the Myrtle Greens passed the 1,000 points for the season – a factor that could be relevant as Kenilworth continued to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.

Lichfield face another crucial encounter next time out when they visit Stoke next weekend.