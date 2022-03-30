Prices for those wanting to live at a new retirement development in Lichfield will start at more than £280,000.

An artist’s impression of the Stowe Place development

McCarthy Stone has unveiled the cost of new homes at the Stowe Place development on Rotten Row.

One bedroom apartments will start at £284,995, while the two bedroom option begins at £369,995.

Rental options will see prices start from £2,464 per month.

It is expected that the first residents will move into the development in August.

Cheryl Bissett, divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone, said:

“We’re very excited to announce that the wait is over for Lichfield retirees, and they can now reserve a stylish apartment at Stowe Place. “Stowe Place offers a unique opportunity in retirement living, having been specifically designed for those who want to live the retirement to the full, close to Lichfield’s historic centre.” Cheryl Bissett, McCarthy Stone

The scheme includes 65 apartments together with a communal lounge, bistro and outdoor living space.

For more details on the development, visit the McCarthy Stone website.