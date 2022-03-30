Prices for those wanting to live at a new retirement development in Lichfield will start at more than £280,000.
McCarthy Stone has unveiled the cost of new homes at the Stowe Place development on Rotten Row.
One bedroom apartments will start at £284,995, while the two bedroom option begins at £369,995.
Rental options will see prices start from £2,464 per month.
It is expected that the first residents will move into the development in August.
Cheryl Bissett, divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone, said:
“We’re very excited to announce that the wait is over for Lichfield retirees, and they can now reserve a stylish apartment at Stowe Place.
“Stowe Place offers a unique opportunity in retirement living, having been specifically designed for those who want to live the retirement to the full, close to Lichfield’s historic centre.”Cheryl Bissett, McCarthy Stone
The scheme includes 65 apartments together with a communal lounge, bistro and outdoor living space.
For more details on the development, visit the McCarthy Stone website.
Our volunteers moderated 962 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
How much?! Looks like an office block!
“One bedroom apartments will start at £284,995”. wtf….
Its not very easy on the eye, How much is the service charge every month.
And don’t forget the service charge and ground rent if you do choose to buy one. Service charge, according to the website, is estimated at £151.18 per week for a one bed along with ground rent of £8.34 per week. So an extra nearly £700 per calendar month for the pleasure of living in 49 square metres that you’ve already paid £285k on.
It’s only expensive if you can’t afford it. I’d say the developers know full well the ability it’s potential customers have to afford these ‘homes’. Why anyone would want to buy one is another matter. Any ugly looking building on a busy noisy junction. Surely better places to retire, especially if you have a big budget.
It looks a bit like a prison. Maybe when they run out of old people, it could be repurposed.
I urge anyone considering buying one of these from the developer to please, please get their own financial advice because these schemes regularly see a significant fall in value on resale.
Also, there are places in central London with less service charges than these…!
They offer a lifestyle choice for elderly residents, they’re a community, but that really is their only great selling point – they’re not a great financial investment by any means.
Buyers, please beware…
Far too expensive plus there will be ground rent and service charges to be added. How many millionaires are there in Lichfield ? !!!
Whilst I think this is mega expensive especially with service charges of £700 pm on top – they will soon be full. They always are.
Lichfield has a reputation of rich people and that is what the builders and landowners are looking at, old eccentric people that can’t be bothered to look at the small print.
Leave a comment