A report has recommended proposals for new homes on land in Lichfield are rejected after criticism from councillors.

The proposed site for 13 new homes. Picture: Lichfield District Council planning portal

Developers have applied for planning per mission to put 13 properties on the site at The Rosaries, off St Michael’s Road.

But the issue will be discussed by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee next week after objections were raised by Cllr Colin Greatorex and Cllr Angela Lax, along with Lichfield City Council.

Issues cited include overdevelopment of the site, highways safety and concerns over a proposed barrier.

However, a report has urged councillors to reject the proposals due to protected trees on the site and the potential for the scheme to impact on habitats of protected species.

“Significant objections have been raised regarding the impact of the proposed development on trees within the plot and proposed removal of trees by the council’s tree officer. “It is considered that the current proposals would reduce or potentially remove the visual amenity that the trees afford to the locality. “Insufficient information has been provided to support the proposals in this respect and the presence of the existing good quality trees has not influenced the revised proposals. “The submissions refer to the translocation of hedges, however no supporting detail has been provided. While the existing hedges are not formally protected, they offer significant habitat and visual amenity. “The tree officer has confirmed that a substantial redesign of the site would be required in order to achieve an acceptable scheme in arboriculture terms, where existing trees are retained.” Planning report

The land sits behind the site of the former St Michael’s hall, which was itself demolished to make way for housing.

The proposals will be discussed by the planning committee on Monday (4th April).