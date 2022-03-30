Local bragging rights and a place in the semi final of the Walsall Senior Cup went to Chasetown FC as they beat Lichfield City FC 1-0.

Action from Chasetown v Lichfield City. Picture: Dave Birt

The first half saw one-way traffic as The Scholars piled on the pressure, Jakob Borroughs firing just wide of James Beeson’s goal early on.

The visitors did have chances of their own though as Luke Childs had a shot saved by former City stopper Adam Jenkins before ex-Chasetown man Jonathon Gould saw a shot blocked.

Borroughs sent a free-kick over the bar on the hour mark after Jamie Elkes felled Dilano Reid outside the box.

Beeson was having an inspired night in the Lichfield goal, saving everything the Chasetown sent his way, before the crossbar also denied the hosts an opener when Luke McGinnell rattled the woodwork.

The breakthrough eventually came 12 minutes from time when Liam Kirton’s low cross was tapped home from close range by Kyle Perry.

Any hopes of Lichfield comeback were dashed late on when Elkes saw red following a tussle in the middle of the park.

The result sees Chasetown travel to Rushall Olympic in the semi-final.