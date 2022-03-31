Police are appealing for information after two homes were broken into in Alrewas.

The incidents happened in the early hours of this morning (31st March).

Residents on Micklehome Drive were disturbed at around 3.35am by two intruders who had snapped a barrel lock on a patio to gain entry and take a purse.

People living on Park Drive also woke this morning to find out offenders had searched their kitchen after gaining access by drilling the lock on the front door.

Anyone with information on either incident can contact police on 101, quoting incidents 52 and 101 of 31st March.