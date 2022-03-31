The Ultimate Boyband Party

A show at the Lichfield Garrick is promising to bring the hits of a generation to the stage.

The Ultimate Boyband Party visits the city on 7th April.

Music from the likes of Take That, Backstreet Boys, Westlife and Boyzone will be on offer.

A spokesperson said:

“At a time when the world is a little too serious, there really is no better answer than a night out with your old friends and those songs you know every word to. “We know the audience are going to go wild for this show and we simply can’t wait to get that party started.” The Ultimate Boyband Party spokesperson

Tickets are £25 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.