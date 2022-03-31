Whittington Village Hall. Picture: Google Streetview

A group of guides and rangers will host a fundraising event in Whittington this weekend.

The five youngsters will hold the tabletop sale to help them take part in international trips next year.

A spokesperson said:

“For some of these girls this isn’t the first time they’ve tried to attend a trip, but the pandemic cancelled those plans in 2020 so this is their first opportunity since then.”

The event takes place on Saturday (2nd April) from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Whittington Village Hall.

For more details visit the event Facebook page.