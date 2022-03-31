A man has been jailed after almost £10,000 worth of cannabis was seized from a vehicle near Lichfield.

David Taylor

David Taylor, aged 29, of Blackberry Lane, Sutton Coldfield, was sentenced to 22-months behind bars after admitting charges of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

A court heard how police had searched his grey VW Polo on the A38 at Bassetts Pole on 12th December 2021.

A large vacuum bag containing a large amount of cannabis was found in the boot of the vehicle. Two mobile phones and a small chocolate tin of cannabis were also discovered.

The combined amount of seized cannabis was totalled at 990 grams – with an estimated street value between £6,480 and £9,990.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, from Staffordshire Police, said: