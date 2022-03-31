A man has been jailed after almost £10,000 worth of cannabis was seized from a vehicle near Lichfield.
David Taylor, aged 29, of Blackberry Lane, Sutton Coldfield, was sentenced to 22-months behind bars after admitting charges of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.
A court heard how police had searched his grey VW Polo on the A38 at Bassetts Pole on 12th December 2021.
A large vacuum bag containing a large amount of cannabis was found in the boot of the vehicle. Two mobile phones and a small chocolate tin of cannabis were also discovered.
The combined amount of seized cannabis was totalled at 990 grams – with an estimated street value between £6,480 and £9,990.
Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“Police acted proactively in order to apprehend this particular offender, who was in possession of a large quantity of cannabis intended for criminal gain.
“We continue to consolidate resources into the supply of drugs within our communities and remain committed to apprehending offenders who seek to profit from this illegal activity.”Det Sgt Jon Bradbury, Staffordshire Police
