A report has recommended councillors approve proposals for a new solar farm near Lichfield.
The scheme – which will be discussed at Lichfield District Council’s planning committee next week – would see land off Main Road in Haunton become home to 143,000 solar panels.
Objections have been raised by Harlaston Parish Council over the visual impact of the green energy project as well as potential issues with traffic during the construction phase.
But a report to the planning committee has recommended approval.
“The solar panels will allow for the capacity to generate up to 49.9MW of electricity during daylight hours, which is to be fed into the National Grid.
“It is noted by the applicant that the scheme will be delivered without any support from government subsidy and as such, the scale of the site is required to accommodate the quantum of solar array to ensure a viable proposal.
“It is also noted that the proposal will generate power to fulfil the last of the remaining capacity locally on the existing grid infrastructure.
“While the panels are proposed to sit within the field margins, the land around the margins will be seeded with a wildflower mix, along with enhancement of hedgerows through infill planting and long-term ecological management.
“While views of parts of the development would be visible from a number of locations, the character and characteristics of the wider landscape would not be materially, substantially or fundamentally harmed.”Planning report
The development will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday (4th April).
Hello Lichfield Live, surely it would be better to spread the 143,000 solar panels over the rooftops of the plethora vast warehouses that have spread across the District. Undoubtedly, it might cost more to install, but it would maximise the utility values of the vast area of unused space these roofs could offer.
Stephen – Exc3llent suggestion! We could also initiate a national solar-panel installation on people’s homes. It is shameful that new builds are not required to have installed as a matter of course.
Totally agree with Stephen. If they’re not a viable proposition on large barren rooftops, how can they be a good use of agricultural land?
Why not both? Industrialising the installation of solar on rooftops is a great idea, but likely to be a slow process, given the multiple ownership issues. A solar park can be established in one fell swoop. The less reliant we are on fossil fuels from both a climate and fuel security perspective, the better.
Not much good during hours of darkness which are longer in winter
Both would be nice, but seems a pity to cover all that farmland. Shame we don’t have deserts and lots of sunshine. We just have perfect weather for cows, but they’re not very climate friendly apparently.
In the 21 months since first registration, there’s been a bewilderingly tortuous company history for the Applicant behind this Planning Application, with multiple changes of “Person with Significant Control”, one just addressed at a P.O. Box in the Virgin Islands, so the real backer seems lost in a black hole. There’s quite a deep story that backers of these speculative planning applications are only in it for the seemingly useful battery storage units within the solar farm, so as to milk daily/hourly changes in energy values. i.e. buy in low / sell out at high value.
