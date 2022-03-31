A report has recommended councillors approve proposals for a new solar farm near Lichfield.

The site earmarked for a solar farm in Haunton

The scheme – which will be discussed at Lichfield District Council’s planning committee next week – would see land off Main Road in Haunton become home to 143,000 solar panels.

Objections have been raised by Harlaston Parish Council over the visual impact of the green energy project as well as potential issues with traffic during the construction phase.

But a report to the planning committee has recommended approval.

“The solar panels will allow for the capacity to generate up to 49.9MW of electricity during daylight hours, which is to be fed into the National Grid. “It is noted by the applicant that the scheme will be delivered without any support from government subsidy and as such, the scale of the site is required to accommodate the quantum of solar array to ensure a viable proposal. “It is also noted that the proposal will generate power to fulfil the last of the remaining capacity locally on the existing grid infrastructure. “While the panels are proposed to sit within the field margins, the land around the margins will be seeded with a wildflower mix, along with enhancement of hedgerows through infill planting and long-term ecological management. “While views of parts of the development would be visible from a number of locations, the character and characteristics of the wider landscape would not be materially, substantially or fundamentally harmed.” Planning report

The development will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday (4th April).