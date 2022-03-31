For the first Alter Comedy Club night at The Hub at St Mary’s, a capacity crowd and a group of award-winning comedians from the national touring circuit set the new venture off in great style.

Jessica Fostekew

The evening’s MC was Tez Ilyas, known for performances on shows including Live At The Apollo.

He had an easy repartee with the audience, with much of the comedy coming from interactions, encompassing subjects ranging from table football, philanthropy, the modern world, education and social media.

Callum Oakley – the winner of Liverpool Comedian of the Year in 2017 and a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 – has got more than a decade’s worth of comedy and performing experience, so it was not surprising that he had an assured and solid stage presence.

His set, about travelling, relationships and the travails of modern life, was delivered in a likeable and accessible style.

Closing the evening was the writer and comedian Jessica Fostekew, looking at life during Covid, imagining a Jorvik-style museum for coronavirus times, and remarking how quickly the recent past becomes history.

She spoke about family life and raising her son, as well the changing world and the different values that are attached to words.

The next two Alter comedy club nights are 4th May and 15th June 15.