Vulnerable and elderly residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given a helping hand to reduce nuisance phone calls.

Tony Shore from Staffordshire’s Trading Standards team with a call blocker

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service is working with organisations to fit free call blocking devices.

The technology sees up to 95% of nuisance and scam calls prevented from getting through.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Nuisance calls are a real pain for many older and vulnerable people but using a call blocker device can be a good way of cutting out most calls, which is why we have teamed up with Truecall. “Having a device installed not only helps protect older people from being caught up in a scam but also gives their families piece of mind. The devices are fairly easy to set up and our officers can advise people on how to do it. “Anyone with vulnerable elderly family members who receive these types of cold calls, should get in touch with our Trading Standards teams and consider getting one installed.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Vulnerable residents at risk of nuisance calls can be referred to Trading Standards for a device by voluntary organisations, GPs and social care teams.

Devices will be loaned out free of charge to those most vulnerable in Staffordshire but are also available to buy from retailers.

For more details visit the Staffordshire County Council website.