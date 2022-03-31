Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to showcase their areas in the Staffordshire Best Kept Village competition.

Richard Winterton and Jo Cooper

The annual event, sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers, returns to its normal format after disruption due to the Covid pandemic.

The contest will also feature competitions for young people too, with people aged between five and 11 able to take part in a poster competition, while those aged 11 to 17 will be challenged to showcase their photography skills.

Jo Cooper, from the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said:

“We are so excited to run the Best Kept Village Community competition once again after Covid and the introduction of new competitions showcase what a perfect platform this is to showcase and celebrate our wonderful Staffordshire communities. “The judges are dedicated volunteers who spend hours touring the villages and for them it’s not about finding the most beautiful, picturesque village. “The winners are varied and diverse and the most successful communities are often those that achieve the greatest involvement and community spirit from their residents.” Jo Cooper, Community Foundation for Staffordshire

More details on how to enter are available on the competition website.