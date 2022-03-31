Bosses of a vintage travelling funfair has confirmed it will be returning to Lichfield this summer.

Carters Steam Fair at Beacon Park

Carters Steam Fair will be in Beacon Park from 23rd July to 7th August.

The popular funfair features a range of restored rides and vintage attractions.

A spokesperson said:

“We are thrilled to confirm our dates. “We have introduced new ride tokens which will help streamline experiences for those visiting us, so they will need just one new token for any of our rides.” Carters Steam Fair spokesperson

The fair features vintage rides dating from the 1890s to the 1960s, many of which have also featured in films such as Paddington 2 and Rocketman.

More details about how to order tokens and take advantage of booking deals are available on the Carters Steam Fair website.