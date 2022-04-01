The Jukes Funeral Services building on Tamworth Street

Plans to convert an apartment in a building housing a funeral business in Lichfield city centre to office space have been approved.

The Jukes Group – which operates a funeral directors in the ground floor of 26 Tamworth Street – had applied for planning permission to change the use of the upper portion of the building.

Lichfield District Council has now approved the proposals.

A planning statement from Jukes Group said:

“The existing rear wing has remained largely unaltered and unused for more than ten years. “The whole of the ground floor is currently occupied by Jukes Funeral Services who have expressed a need to have a premises for work that both family businesses can administer and operate from. “The shared work premises will improve the family business partnership and the service provided to the public through improved efficiencies resulting from better internal communication and planning.” Planning statement

