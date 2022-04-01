The work of military personnel based in Whittington during the Covid pandemic has been hailed by Lichfield’s MP.
The final members of Defence Medical Services supporting the national coronavirus efforts were stood down yesterday (31st March).
During the past two years, they have played a key role as the challenges of the pandemic saw authorities seeking the support of the military personnel based in Whittington.
Mr Fabricant said:
“In the earliest days, service personnel were flying critical patients from outlying parts of the UK to hospitals where they could be treated.
“Later, they were involved in delivering hundreds of thousands of vaccine jabs and spent Christmas on the M23 testing truckers queueing to cross the Channel.
“In all, over 34,000 service personnel were involved in this huge endeavour.
“On behalf of everyone, thank you so very much to our armed forces and to Defence Medical Services.”Michael Fabricant
Our volunteers moderated 971 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
Since 2010, MPs pay has increased by 28%. By how much has military pay increased?
The salary for an MP rises by £2,200 from today.
How much for nurses?
NHS staff now have o pay parking charges at their place of employment. MPs get free parking at Westminster.
One rule for us and roubles for them.
Leave a comment