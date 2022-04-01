The donation being handed over to St Giles Hospice

A housebuilder has donated £1,000 to help support the work of St Giles Hospice.

Barratt Homes handed over the cash from its Community Fund scheme to the Whittington based charity.

Samantha Storey, regional fundraising manager at St Giles Hospice, said donations were essential to ensuring it could continue supporting those living with terminal illness.

“St Giles offers a vital service for local patients and their families at a time in their lives when they need our care and support the most. “We are dedicated to providing excellent palliative care and to enabling our communities to support each other in living the best life they can to the very end. “The care we provide is highly personalised, tailored to the needs of each individual patient, and is truly valued by our local community. “We would like to thank Barratt Homes for its generous donation which will help us to ensure that we are here to support local people and their families when they need us the most.” Samantha Storey, St Giles Hospice

St Giles Hospice needs to raise £850,000 every month to keep its services going.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: