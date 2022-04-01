Jazz fans in the city will be in for a treat when Jeremy Sassoon and his band perform in Lichfield.

Jeremy Sassoon

The singer and pianist will bring his soulful voice and unique arrangements of classics to The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th April.

Joining him on stage will be Alexander Bone on saxophone, Pat Illingworth on drums, Richie Aikman on guitar and Jasper Wilkinson on bass.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Jeremy Sassoon’s music manages to combine his soulful bluesy sound with a sense of fun – he’s also known for his great rapport with audiences. “This amazing line-up of world class musicians are going to wow The Hub. It doesn’t get much better than this.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.